Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall

The latest data on COVID 19 in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region continues to show improvements. The figures released on Tuesday show 170 new cases in the county, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases in Monroe County is 249 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.5%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is at 3.79%. Only the Southern Tier and Central New York are lower.

539 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized for COVID-19, 124 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 35%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 26%.

The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is highest on Long Island and the Mohawk Valley. The Finger Lakes hospitalization rate fell slightly.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: