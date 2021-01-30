Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline

The latest state and local numbers on COVID-19 released on Saturday show that the infection rate in the Finger Lakes continues to decline, as it has in other parts of the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released data on Saturday that show the positivity rate in the Finger Lakes region at 4.12%. That was lower than most other regions except for Central NY and the Southern Tier.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.8%. There are 268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 278 new cases per day. There were no new deaths.

634 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 25%.

The Finger Lakes, Long Island and the Mohawk Valley regions still have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: