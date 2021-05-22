Fight at Children's Detention Center results in injuries to 2 adolescents and 4 deputies

Monroe County officials say that a fight that broke out at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center on Saturday between two adolescents eventually involved several other youths and resulted in injuries to two of the adolescents and four Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The incident began Saturday at around 11:43 a.m. between two adolescents. Officials say one of them is being detained there on a murder charge, the other on a weapon's charge. County officials say a youth detention worker unsuccessfully tried to de-escalate the situation and jail deputies then tried to help.

The county says that 7 adolescent offenders were in the room at the time, and officials say that six of them attacked two jail deputies and one youth detention worker in a lounge area, using chairs as weapons in their attacks.

According to officials, one adolescent violently body slammed a female deputy, resulting in injury to the deputy. Additional staff responded, and in total, four deputies were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Two of the adolescents were injured and also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thalia Wright, Monroe County Commissioner of Human Services, said that staffing shortages and an increase in violent offenders have made the situation at the Children’s Detention Center increasingly dangerous.

County officials say that this is the latest violent situation to occur at the center in recent weeks, with many of the incidents resulting in injuries to staff members. A statement from Monroe County says that because of the increased violence and ongoing personnel shortages, the center recently enlisted the help of jail deputies.