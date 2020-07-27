WXXI AM News

Felder on Board of Elections fight: 'Part of me says this thing just needs to be over'

By 1 hour ago

Credit Provided

Now that Rochester City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz has been chosen by Democratic Party leaders to be their next Board of Elections commissioner, one of the biggest critics of the process said it may be time to make peace. 

Monroe County Minority Leader Vince Felder said Monday that what happens next is up to county legislators, who will vote on the position next month. Felder said these appointments are typically made without much of a fight. 

But he said this case isn’t typical. 

“I’ve known Jackie Ortiz for a long time,” said Felder. “I like her, I got nothing against her personally. So, you know, there’s a lot of considerations to weigh here.”

The considerations are kind of complicated. In short, when former Democratic Elections Commissioner Colleen Anderson left to join County Executive Adam Bello's administration in February, some party leaders, including Felder, wanted to appoint her deputy, LaShana Boose, to replace her. Other party leaders pushed for a convention to decide who gets the job, which led to a lawsuit this spring. State Supreme Court Justice John Ark’s ruling led to a convention that Ortiz won on Saturday. 

Felder said Ark's ruling was illegal, violating party bylaws, but he now said this acrimony is bad for the party -- so he’s torn on whether he should fight the appointment legally.

“Part of me says this thing just needs to be over because it's like Groundhog Day. It’s stagnated our party and the Democratic caucus and Legislature,” said Felder. “At some point you, you know, it's like it’s time to just move on and be over and done with, so I’m between two opinions right now. I’m unsure.” 

The County Legislature is scheduled to vote on Ortiz on Aug. 11. If the Legislature confirms Ortiz, there would be a vacancy on City Council. Rochester’s City Charter requires Council members to replace any vacant seat within a month. If that doesn't happen, Council President Loretta Scott will decide who joins.

Tags: 
vince felder
LaShana Boose
Jackie Ortiz
Monroe County Board of Elections
Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner

Related Content

LaShana Boose will not seek full-time post as Dem. Monroe County Elections Commissioner

By Jul 14, 2020
Provided photo

Acting Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose says she is not going to to fill the position on a full-time basis.

A statement released by Boose Tuesday evening said, “Now more than ever, I feel that it is imperative that Black and Brown people work together to lift each other up. That’s why after learning that another woman of color was seeking to be our elections commissioner, I have decided that I want to support Ms. Ortiz and use my experience in service of her and the board’s success.”

County elections officials play catch-up as coronavirus throws them curveballs

By May 6, 2020
James Brown / WXXI News

Last month, state elections officials canceled the Democratic presidential primary, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the primary must happen on June 23. 

It's the latest shift in an unusual election season, leaving Board of Elections officials like LaShana Boose scrambling to adapt.

With a little over a month before early voting starts, Boose said the board was already planning to send out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters as a result of an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Democrats plagued by infighting over selection of Monroe County elections commissioner

By David Andreatta Apr 29, 2020
Provided

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and some Democratic Monroe County legislators are challenging the county attorney’s legal opinion on the process of appointing a new Democratic county elections commissioner an ostensibly routine procedure that has been plagued by party infighting for months.

The Monroe County Board of Elections, like other elections boards in New York, is overseen by a pair of co-commissioners, a Republican and a Democrat.

Citing board of elections 'garbage,' legislator defends commissioners

By Jun 26, 2020

The Monroe County Legislature's minority leader is defending the county's election commissioners, who have been heavily criticized for how Tuesday's primaries were handled.

Among the complaints: too few polling places, long lines, poor organization, a lack of social distancing, and some voters even receiving the wrong ballots. 