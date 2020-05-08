WXXI AM News

Fatal opioid overdoses double in Monroe County compared to a year ago

By 1 hour ago

More than twice as many people died of opioid overdoses in Monroe County this April and March compared to the same months last year, according to the county’s heroin task force.

The combined 2019 death toll for the two months was 12. During the same period this year, the county recorded 29 fatal overdoses.

A map from the Monroe County heroin task force shows the locations of fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses in the county in 2020.
Credit Monroe County Heroin Task Force

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Favata, the head of the county’s heroin task force, said the social isolation brought on by distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 is likely driving some people toward drug use as a coping mechanism.

“The hardest thing for a human to do is change their behavior. Now, we’re telling you to stay in your homes and compounding restrictions,” he said.

Task force members are still making visits to the homes of people who overdose, Favata said, because social distancing is incompatible with the goal of getting those people into treatment.

“Face-to-face contact is what a lot of these people battling addiction need.”

The task force, like the rest of the Sheriff’s Office, is taking additional precautions to reduce the risk of virus transmission. The department said deputies are screened for fevers each day they work.

Favata said he wears a mask and gloves and tries to stay at least 6 feet away from people, even when he visits their homes.

“If the person’s in a house, let’s talk outside. You know, I’m not going to go in the house like I would normally,” he said.

Favata said those home visits are crucial for making the personal connections that result in a person agreeing to begin recovery. He stressed that they are not about making arrests, echoing what Sheriff Todd Baxter has said about the department’s priorities for people who are addicted to opioids.

Baxter and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley have said they want to arrest and prosecute people who deal drugs, but they want deputies to focus on getting drug users into treatment.

Tags: 
opioid
Opioids
heroin
heroin task force
monroe county heroin task force

Related Content

Baxter: Overdose deaths down in 2019 -- 'but we can't claim victory'

By & Gino Fanelli Mar 5, 2020
Gino Fanelli/CITY Newspaper

Deaths from heroin in Monroe County have shrunk by a wide margin over the past two years, but users are still overdosing at roughly the same rate, according to new data from the county's Heroin Task Force.

Bello calls for redesign to county approach on opioid crisis

By Aug 29, 2019
James Brown WXXI

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello claims that County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic do not meet the scale of the problem. The Democrat, who is challenging Dinolfo, the Republican incumbent this fall, called the epidemic the largest public health crisis to hit Rochester in his lifetime. 

“This is one of the largest public health crisis to hit our community in my lifetime and I think the response from our government needs to be scaled to match that level of emergency,” said Bello.

Opioid prescriptions down at Excellus

By Brett Dahlberg Jul 16, 2018
npr.org

Opioid prescriptions at Monroe County’s largest health insurer have decreased, even as deaths from opioids have continued to climb.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s prescribers in Rochester wrote 33 percent fewer opioid prescriptions per patient last year than in 2013, the company’s data show. Excellus corporate medical director Martin Lustick said the numbers are encouraging, but he also acknowledged a need to keep improving.