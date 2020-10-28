Fairport families hold Halloween celebration honoring Black figures

A variation on trick-or-treating is happening in Fairport on Thursday. The goal is to bring families together to celebrate Black historical and cultural figures, and Black children. WXXI’s Noelle Evans explains how.

A variation on trick-or-treating in Fairport aims to bring families together to celebrate Black children and advocate for a more equitable life for everyone. It’s called Black Kids Matter Trunk-or-Treat.

Parents park their cars and decorate the trunks according to the theme: Black figures.

“Usually you have themes, so our theme is Black characters throughout history,” said Tiffany Porter with the Fairport Coalition for Justice and Equity, the group organizing the event. “It could be a Martin Luther King theme, it could be a Black Panther theme, it could be anything.

“Everything is COVID safe, so the games are no-touching, candy will be out. We tried to make sure that we thought of the pandemic first,” Porter said that while there has been some backlash on social media over the event, calling it racist and unethical, it will still go forward as planned.

“It’s just a celebration of Black kids and uplifting them at a time where Black people in general are facing many disparities in life,” she said.

The event takes place Thursday at 4 p.m. on White Pines Circle in Fairport.