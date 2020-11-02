Expectation for big crowds at Susan B. Anthony's gravesite on Tuesday

City of Rochester officials are anticipating big crowds at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, with the potential for thousands of people paying respects to suffragist Susan B. Anthony.

An estimated 10,000 or so people filed past the grave of Susan B. Anthony prior to the 2016 presidential election. Pat Corcoran, president of the Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, said there is the potential for another big turnout.

Corcoran said it has already been busy during early elections with parents bringing their young children to the gravesite to talk to them about the significance of voting rights for women. Corocoran said one day, an older gentleman gave a little impromptu talk to people who had gathered at the grave.

“He spontaneously turned around and gave a speech to all the young people that were in line and it was so sincere, it was from his heart, saying, you all have to remember this place and this date and these people that made this so possible for all of you to vote,” Corcoran explained.

There is additional interest in Susan B. Anthony this year since it is her 200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which helped women secure the right to vote.

In anticipation of many people wanting to place their ‘I voted’ stickers at the gravesite, the organization Friends of Mt. Hope Cemetery has put clear plastic sleeves over the headstones of Susan B. Anthony and her sister Mary.

City of Rochester officials, who are helping organize the situation at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, said that people interested in paying respects at the Anthony gravesites should be aware of the following:

• Visitors may access the gravesite between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• All cemetery gates will be closed at 9 p.m. All those who are still inside the cemetery at that time will be allowed to stay in line, but no new visitors may enter.

• After 4 p.m., visitors should park on Robinson Dr. and walk across Mt. Hope Avenue to the cemetery entrance. This will be the entrance closest to the gravesite.

• All visitors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizer stations will be in place. City staff will be on hand to facilitate lines, answer questions and provide assistance. Social distancing will be enforced.