Elections commissioner vows to not follow budget amendment, as Bello plans to veto

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Thursday that he planned to veto two last-minute amendments to the $1.2 billion county budget approved by the County Legislature earlier in the week.

Legislators passed both amendments mostly along party lines with a strong enough majority to override a veto. They voted 20-9 on the changes, with five breakaway Democrats siding with the 15 members of the Republican majority.

During a news conference Thursday, Bello said he expects the Republicans and breakaway Democrats to override his veto, which the two groups have the votes to do. A veto override requires the approval of three-fifths of the Legislature, which works out to 17 "yes" votes.

One of the amendments would create a $2.5 million “community contingency fund” over which the Republican-controlled Legislature would have almost total discretion. Critics of the fund, namely nine Democratic legislators who voted against its creation, have called it an election-year “slush fund.” All 29 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot in 2021.

During a news conference Monday, Bello said that last week Republican leaders and leaders of the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus presented him with a demand to create the $2.5 million fund. The leaders gave him the option of identifying allocations from other departments that could be shifted to the fund, which his administration did, since the two caucuses had the votes to pass the amendment regardless, Bello added.

"They used bipartisanship and cooperation as a cover for what amounted to political posturing heading into a re-election year, creating a $2.5 million Legislature contingency fund that will be used as nothing more than a slush fund for their own pet projects," Bello said.

The other amendment would reverse a staffing change made recently by the Democratic commissioner at the county Board of Elections.

Regardless of the veto or its potential to be overridden, the commissioner, Jackie Ortiz, said Thursday she would refuse to abide by the amendment affecting the board.

Democratic leadership at the elections board has been the subject of prolonged dispute among Legislature Democrats.

Following the passage of the budget, a handful of breakaway Democrats that were central to pushing through the budget amendment, issued a letter calling for Ortiz to resign.

The faction, which calls itself the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus, accused Ortiz of racial bias because her staffing plan called for eliminating two positions held by Black women. The amendment would restore those positions.

The members of the caucus — legislators Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Sabrina LeMar, Frank Keophetlasy, and Calvin Lee, Jr. — had previously opposed Ortiz’s confirmation as commissioner.

"It is clear based upon Ms. Ortiz’s actions that she is unfit to lead the Democratic Board of Elections," the letter read. "Her targeted actions toward Black employees in the Board of Elections call into question her ability to protect the rights of Black voters in Monroe County."

A visibly charged up Ortiz rebuked the allegations at a news conference at the County Office Building, and chastised members of the caucus for framing the staffing moves around race.

"Race was not a factor in this decision, and it is abhorrent to create division with this rhetoric," Ortiz said.

A former Rochester City Councilmember who was appointed Democratic elections commissioner in August after months of party infighting, Ortiz argued that the Legislature has no standing to make staffing decisions for the Board of Elections. When it comes to operations at the board, she said, the Legislature is limited to determining the board’s budget.

Ortiz said she will move forward with her staffing plan, regardless of the amendment.

"The state's statute with support from case law clearly provides election commissioners sole discretion of operations and personnel decisions at the Board of Elections, not legislators," Ortiz said.

She added that she would be willing to litigate the matter if legislators pressed her to comply.

"That amendment that was put forth was not legal, therefore, it is not in play for us," Ortiz said. "What we submitted as part of the budget, which was approved, is what we'll be moving forward with. If others take issue with that, they can proceed with their own legal necessities."

Bello, during his news conference, echoed Ortiz's argument that the Board of Elections amendment was illegal. He backed up Ortiz and her deputy, Natalie Sheppard, and said they've done a "phenomenal job working through what is a once in a lifetime pandemic."

"I trust their judgement on what they need," Bello said.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.