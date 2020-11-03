WXXI AM News

Election Day brings steady stream of voters at local polling sites

  David Boutillier, co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports votes at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester (he gave employees the day off)
    David Boutillier, co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports votes at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester (he gave employees the day off)
  Getting ready to vote at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester
    Getting ready to vote at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester
  Tiana Junious helps her daughter back on her bike after voting at the Ark of Jesus Ministries on North Winton Rd. in Rochester.
    Tiana Junious helps her daughter back on her bike after voting at the Ark of Jesus Ministries on North Winton Rd. in Rochester.
Voting continued at a brisk pace at many polling places around Monroe County on Election Day, even though a number of people have already cast ballots either via early voting or by absentee ballot.

As of 10:30 a.m., county elections officials said that the turnout was 61,893 people voting, and with 105,732 people taking part in early voting along with at least 95,572 absentee ballots in so far, that equals nearly 53.7% of the total number of eligible voters in Monroe County having cast a ballot in this year’s election.

Siena pollster Don Levy, told WCNY’s Capitol Pressroom that, ``The interest in this election is astronomic.  The sense of uncertainty that is across the entire population, all the folks who are living are asking who's going to win?  It's a question that's on everyone's mind."

A steady line formed at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, with people stopping by the pay their respects to suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who is buried there. In the 2016 presidential election, about 10,000 people visited the gravesite.

There is additional interest in Susan B. Anthony this year since it her 200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which helped women secure the right to vote.

