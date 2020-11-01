Early voting brings out record number of voters

Early voting ended on Sunday in New York state, and in Monroe County, the Board of Elections said that a new record was set. On Sunday, 10,956 voters cast ballots across the county.

It was the second year for early voting in New York and the first presidential election where early voting was available.

Altogether, since early voting began on Saturday, October 24, 105,733 ballots were cast in early voting, which represents 20% of the voters registered in the county.

Absentee ballots continue to arrive at the Board of elections and so far 92,833 ballots have been returned, which is 68% of the absentee ballots mailed out.

Voters can check the status of whether their ballot has been received by the Board of Elections by utilizing our online voter lookup located here: https://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/

As of Sunday, November 1, 38% of voters in Monroe County have now voted using Early Voting, or by mailing an Absentee Ballot.

If you mail back your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day, November 3, and it must be received by the Board of Elections no later than November 10.

You can also drop off absentee ballots to the Board of Elections during business hours, or at any polling site on Election Day.

Election coverage on WXXI Radio begins Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. with NPR and the WXXI news team on AM1370, FM 107.5, and streaming at wxxinews.org. WXXI-TV coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with the PBS NewsHour and continues through the night.