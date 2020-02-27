WXXI AM News

Don’t buy masks. Do wash hands. Monroe County urges caution in coronavirus preparation

By 22 seconds ago


Monroe County officials said that although federal authorities have stepped up warnings for Americans to prepare for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, few extra precautions are necessary locally.

County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said at a news conference Thursday that people should not rush out to buy face masks. Mendoza said masks are to prevent spreading disease, not to protect against getting sick.

Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza speaks at a news conference about the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News

“People who are well are not contagious. They have nothing to spread,” Mendoza said.

He said one preparatory step that will be helpful for the public is to practice washing hands. Mendoza said he knows it sounds like a flimsy defense, but it’s an effective way to mitigate the spread of a wide array of germs.

“I know I say it often, but it is probably the most important step that we can take,” Mendoza said. “Wash your hands, especially before meals, after coughing or sneezing or when you’re about to touch your nose, mouth or eyes.”

There are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Monroe County or anywhere else in New York state. The county health department said earlier this week that more than a dozen people who traveled to areas deemed risky by federal authorities had emerged from quarantine with no symptoms of the virus.

Still, local hospital leaders said they were preparing for the arrival and spread of the virus. Paul Graman, who is in charge of infection control at Strong Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital, said the plans mirror what was developed for SARS and Ebola.

“This is not the first time we’ve been through this kind of preparation,” Graman said.

But if the virus arrived today, he said, resources would be stretched thin. “The hospitals at this very moment are more than completely full, in large part due to influenza.”

Mendoza said the flu remains a bigger health threat than coronavirus because it is already prevalent in the county. Another person died of the flu recently, he said, bringing the total death toll this season to six.

For people who are concerned that their flu-like symptoms could be a sign of coronavirus infection, Mendoza and hospital leaders urged them to call either their health care provider or the county health department before heading to the hospital.

“That’s not the kind of thing we want people wondering about at home. We would much rather they call us and have a trained professional sort of triage that for them,” Mendoza said.

The New York state health department has set up a public hotline for information about the coronavirus and concerns about out-of-state travel at 888-364-3065.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said local information would soon be available on the county’s website.

Tags: 
coronavirus
novel coronavirus
covid-19
michael mendoza
paul graman

Related Content

Area colleges and universities overseas programs impacted by coronavirus concerns

By Feb 26, 2020
www.naz.edu

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a number of colleges and universities across New York state are looking at the possibility of alternate plans for students and staff in terms of programs held in other countries.

Health department lifts coronavirus quarantine for some Monroe County residents

By Feb 24, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories

More than a dozen people in Monroe County who were isolated for coronavirus concerns are now out of quarantine.

The county health department said it is following federal and state guidance that calls for isolating people returning from mainland China for two weeks -- the upper end of the period that the virus could potentially be contagious.

Coronavirus quarantines continue to grow in Monroe County

By Feb 15, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

More people have entered voluntary quarantine for coronavirus monitoring in Monroe County.  None of them shows any symptoms of illness.

There are now nine people quarantining themselves in Monroe County after returning from China.

The public health department said the isolation is voluntary, but everyone under quarantine has been cooperating with government requests.

Under voluntary quarantine, people are taking their temperatures and checking in with the health department every day.

Six people now quarantined in Monroe County for coronavirus monitoring

By Feb 12, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

The number of people under quarantine for novel coronavirus monitoring in Monroe County has grown.

Six people -- none of whom have shown any symptoms of infection with the virus -- have agreed to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks, public health commissioner Michael Mendoza said.

'Novel coronavirus' still needs permanent name. Local specialist says it's not easy.

By Feb 8, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

The coronavirus that emerged in China late last year is still without a permanent name.

The World Health Organization established guidelines in 2015 to help scientists name new infections.

Now, researchers at the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses are working on classifying and naming the 2019 novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 600 people (though no cases have been confirmed in New York).