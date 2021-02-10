Dominic Pezzola, Rochester man accused in U.S. Capitol riot, remains in jail without bail

The attorney for the Rochester man who is accused of being part of the group of supporters of former President Donald Trump when they breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, argued Wednesday that his client should be released on his own recognizance.

Papers were filed this week on behalf of 43-year-old Dominic Pezzola in federal court in Washington D.C.

Federal authorities have accused Pezzola of using a police officer’s riot shield to help smash his way into the building, something that Rep. Stacey Plaskett, one of the House impeachment managers, talked about during testimony on Wednesday.

“He commandeered a Capitol Police shield, used it to smash a glass window, entered the Capitol and paved the way for dozens of insurrectionists,” Plaskett said during the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

In court papers, Pezzola’s attorney says his client was responding to the unfounded comments by Trump that the election had been stolen, and the court papers say that as a result of the experience Pezzola would not be so easily duped again.

Later on Wednesday, according to Politico, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather called her decision to detain Pezzola “a close call,” given his lack of a criminal record before joining in the takeover of the Capitol. But as Politico reported, the judge indicated she was concerned that Pezzola might try something similar to the Capitol riot in the future because of his strong belief that the current government is illegitimate. Pezzola was ordered held without bond.

Pezzola, an alleged member of the far-right organization the Proud Boys, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Those charges include conspiracy, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and destruction of government property.