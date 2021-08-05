Dome Arena vaccination site to close Aug. 15; relocating to downtown Rochester

The state vaccination site for the COVID-19 vaccine that has been at the Dome Arena in Henrietta is moving downtown.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the vaccination site at the Dome Arena will move to the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (REOC) at 161 Chestnut Street as of Monday, August 16.

Second dose appointment information with details on the new site for people who got their first dose at the Dome Arena will be texted and emailed to the contact information on file for all individuals.

Cuomo said it’s part of ongoing efforts to right-size the state’s mass vaccination sites and target areas of need. The state is continuing to evaluate the remaining mass vaccination sites.

The governor said it’s part of the state’s plan to focus resources in convenient areas to encourage vaccinations for those who have not yet received the vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and includes vaccination data by zip code