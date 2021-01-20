Dome Arena COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Henrietta

Hundreds of people lined up Wednesday at the Dome Arena in Henrietta, one of the state-run sites where COVID-19 vaccinations are being given.

Marianne Gustafson was among those waiting to get her shot, and when it was done, she said she was very glad she had signed up.

“It was great, everything went smoothly," Gustafson said. "I had absolutely no trouble, they’re very organized, lots and lots of volunteers, and I’m thrilled to be here on day 1 getting my vaccination for the first time.”

Gustafson said, like many people, that she hasn’t been able to see much of her children or grandchildren, or do much traveling. With the vaccine, she hopes that can change.

"I’m hoping that not only me, but everybody else starts to be safe and we’d be able to get people back to work, be able to go travel," she added. "I retired June 30 and I had to cancel all my plans so we’re looking forward to doing to doing some cruising, traveling, and seeing friends and family out of town."

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was at the opening of the Dome Arena vaccination site. She said the site could accommodate thousands more people per day if the federal government provided an adequate supply of the vaccine, but Hochul is hopeful that will change under the new Biden Administration.

"We're very optimistic under the new administration, and as (President Biden) has promised, 100 million doses in the first 100 days," Hocul said. "New York state will be there with our hands out, waiting for our share."

The Dome Arena site began taking appointments for those eligible (including essential workers and individuals 65+) through a state website last week. The slots quickly filled up for the next couple of months. Currently the state website indicates there are no appointments available.

Here's video of Wednesday's opening of the Dome Arena vaccination site by WXXI News photojournalist Max Schulte: