DOJ and FBI to increase Election Day security measures for voter protection

U.S. attorney James Kennedy, whose office covers the Rochester area, said on Thursday that the Department of Justice and the FBI have increased security and monitoring measures to address any voter interference through Election Day, including harassment and intimidation.

Kennedy said that actions like videotaping or photographing voters at polling places for the sole purpose of uncovering illegal voting may violate federal law. He said that there is no specific threat for voters at this time in Western New York.

“It’s a sacred right in America and it’s one we will, I will, endeavor to protect with everything I have,” he said. “The pandemic obviously has impacted some individuals -- the manner in which they may vote. So we just want to make sure that no matter how (they) voted, that every voter has a voice.”

Possible voting law violations can be reported to the local FBI field office at 716- 856-7800, or to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in D.C. at 800-253-3931.

Kennedy said that any immediate threat of danger should be directed to 911 first.