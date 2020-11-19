Del Lago furloughs 50 employees due to reduced operating hours

Del Lago Resort & Casino says it has to lay off 50 employees, because it can’t be open as many hours as it normally would before the pandemic.

The gaming operation in Seneca County released a statement from Executive Vice President & General Manager Lance Young, which says that with the casino’s new operating hours of 8am to 10pm daily, “we have made the difficult decision to furlough 50 employees.”

Del Lago reopened September 9 with 200 employees as part of a phased-in reopening. The facility recalled an additional 200 workers as del Lago phased in more amenities and table games in late September.

Earlier this month, del Lago had more than 400 employees before furloughing 50 staffers due to the change in hours.