Defiant Cuomo says "no way" will he resign 

A defiant Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s not resigning, despite new allegations of inappropriate behavior from more women over the weekend. Cuomo says his job overseeing the state budget and the Covid-19 pandemic is too important for him to be “distracted” by the charges.

Cuomo, no longer contrite about accusations from several women that he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them, says he has no plans to voluntarily leave his job as governor. He called the charges, including two new allegations of inappropriate behavior “irrelevant” until the state’s Attorney General Tish James, completes an investigation.

“No, there is no way I resign,” said, Cuomo who said he deserves “due process” while the AG probe continues. “I’m not going to be distracted by this either. We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do.”

Cuomo attacked as a liar one of the women, former aide Karen Hinton, who told the Washington Post Cuomo inappropriately hugged her after calling her to private meeting in his hotel room. Former aide Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo inappropriately touched her at a reception and kissed her hand while at the office, the governor says that behavior is customary for him at public events. Liss now works as an economic development official with Monroe County.

And he said other female politicians, including State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, who have called on him to resign, are just playing politics.