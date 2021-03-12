Daniel Prude probe: Mayor, city officials suppressed info about his death

An independent investigation into the city’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death found that officials at the highest levels of city government and the Rochester Police Department suppressed information about his fatal arrest and blamed Mayor Lovely Warren for keeping the incident out of the public eye for so long.

Andrew Celli, the attorney City Council hired to conduct the investigation, found that the mayor, former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, City Council member Mary Lupien, and unnamed activists all knew about the incident well before it was brought to the attention of the public on Sept. 2 by a lawyer for the Prude family.



“Did officials of city government suppress information about the arrest and death of Daniel Prude between March 23, 2020, when the arrest occurred, and September 2, 2020, when the Prude family publicly released body-worn camera footage of the incident?” the report read. “The straightforward answer is yes.”

“In the final analysis," the report concluded in its executive summary, "the decision not to publicly disclose these facts rested with Mayor Warren, as the elected Mayor of the city of Rochester. But Mayor Warren alone is not responsible for the suppression of the circumstances of the Prude arrest and Mr. Prude’s death.”

Singletary in particular was cited for intentionally downplaying the role that police restraint played in Prude’s death in his communications with city officials, including the mayor. An autopsy by the Monroe County medical examiner revealed that the “immediate cause” of Prude’s death was “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”



Despite having the medical examiner’s report, Singletary in correspondence with city lawyers and the city’s communications director substituted the term “resisting arrest” for “asphyxia.”



“It is more likely than not that Chief Singletary was informed of the finding of asphyxia, but that he wished to shift the focus of responsibility for Mr. Prude’s death from the conduct of RPD officers who restrained him to Mr. Prude himself,” the report read.



Prude, 41, died at Strong Memorial Hospital on March 30, a week after he suffocated in police custody. He was in mental distress when he was approached by police, who were summoned by Prude’s brother Joe Prude out of concern for his safety, and an autopsy found signs of PCP intoxication.

After his death became public five months later, questions swirled around who in city government knew what and when. City Council hired Celli and his Manhattan-based law firm to conduct an outside probe and find the answers.

Warren issued a statement following the report's release in which she said, "I welcome today's report because it allows our community to move forward."



"Throughout city government, we have acknowledged our responsibility, recognized that changes are necessary and taken action," she added, citing the creation of Person in Crisis teams, lobbying the state to make firing police officers easier, and reforming her administration's handling of requests for records under the state's Freedom of Information law.



Many of the conclusions contained in Celli’s report, which spanned 84 pages, validated parts of the narrative that had been previously established, including Singletary’s de-emphasizing of the role of police in Prude’s death. But new information did emerge.



For instance, the investigation revealed that Lupien and some activists knew about Prude’s death as early as July, when Elliot Shields, an attorney for Prude’s family, had obtained body-worn camera footage and had shown it to them.

Shields “and certain activists in the community were ‘trying to keep (the Prude matter) very quiet,’” the report read.



“Ms. Lupien did not raise the issue with the mayor, the police chief, or anyone else in the mayoral administration, and she made no public statements about the matter at that time,” the report read.



Investigators found that Lupien did not inform others of Prude’s death for a variety of reasons, including wanting to abide by Shields’ wish to keep the matter quiet until he was prepared to disclose it publicly and a fear that the Warren administration would seek to preempt the Prude family and, in her words, “control the narrative” around the incident.



The report, written in the form of a chronological timeline, was a compilation of dozens of interviews and subpoenaed records, including email and text message correspondence between some of the city’s most powerful figures.

“No brief public statement can summarize those findings, that analysis, or the report as a whole,” Celli said in a statement that urged people to read the report in full.



His statement went on: “The investigation revealed no explanation that fully accounts for the more than four-month delay between the death of an unarmed man at the hands of Rochester police, and public disclosure of the facts and circumstances under which the death occurred -- other than a decision or series of decisions not to make such disclosure.”



