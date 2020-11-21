Daily Monroe County COVID-19 cases rise, but yellow zone infection rate falls

Monroe County’s latest daily numbers on COVID-19 released on Saturday show an increase of 302 positive cases. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 279 per day, that’s up from 259 from Friday.

There were no new deaths. The total number of deaths is 313 to date.

On Saturday, numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo show that the 7-day average for positive COVID-19 cases in the yellow zone in Monroe County dipped below 4% for the first time in several days, down to 3.96%.

The yellow zone has been in place for Rochester and several towns for the last couple of weeks. It’s part of the state’s approach to put extra attention on so-called micro-clusters, areas where the infection rate has been rising.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region was at 3.6%. That put the region fourth highest in the state, behind the Western NY-Buffalo area, the Mid-Hudson region and the Central New York region.

Statewide, there were 34 more deaths, for a total of 26,326 to date. The number of hospitalizations across the state have risen by 95, to 2,443. And the number of patients in ICU rose by 22 to 467.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest positive Monroe County COVID-19 cases: