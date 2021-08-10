Cuomo's attorney continues to disparage the AG’s report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing expedited impeachment proceedings and universal calls for him to resign over a sexual harassment scandal, indicated that he is not ready to give up. Cuomo’s private attorney, Rita Glavin, in her sixth appearance since Friday, continued to disparage the state attorney general’s report, which concluded that the governor broke the law when he sexually harassed 11 women.

Glavin, in a live streamed briefing, sat below the state seal and was framed by the state flag. She blamed media coverage for the accelerating impeachment efforts by the state Assembly and additional calls for the governor to resign. Glavin has already impugned the motives of State Attorney General Tish James, her investigators, and even the Albany County Sheriff, who is looking into a criminal complaint filed by one of the women, Brittany Commisso.

“This is about the veracity of the report,” said Glavin, who said the document is being used to “take down” the governor and hasten impeachment proceedings.

Glavin repeated many of the same points she’s made in recent days, including what she says are inconsistencies in the report, and in Commisso’s story. She accused Lindsay Boylan of witness tampering, after Boylan’s former boss changed his testimony and told investigators that he did, after all, recall that Cuomo had indeed invited Boylan to play strip poker.

Glavin also further addressed the AG report’s conclusion that Cuomo inappropriately touched a Trooper who served on his security detail on two occasions in manner that the Trooper said made her feel “violated.”

She denies that the governor recruited the Trooper so that he could sexually harass her, and says he often pats members of his security detail on back, both male and female.

Following Glavin’s news briefing, Cuomo addressed New Yorkers and said that his attorneys have raised several issues and flaws in the Attorney General’s report. Cuomo said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, and said he may have been do familiar with people, noting the he does hug and kiss people casually, both women and men.

But Cuomo said in his mind, he “never crossed the line.”