Cuomo says NY worked to control COVID-19; criticizes the White House approach

Governor Andrew Cuomo says comments made by the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday are a good example of the way the Trump Administration has approached dealing with the coronavirus.

Mark Meadows said on CNN on Sunday that the U.S. is not going to control the pandemic, but will instead work on controlling vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigation efforts.

Cuomo says that New York has been successful in flattening the curve, and keeping the COVID-19 virus under control, something he says the federal government could have done if it had tried earlier this year.

“They could have controlled the virus, we are still controlling the virus, look at the numbers going up all across the nation, we are still controlling the virus, they believed you can’t control the virus, they capitulated, they surrendered,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters on Sunday.

Cuomo said that if the state had not taken steps to control the coronavirus, the hospital system would have been overwhelmed.

The numbers released on Sunday about the COVID-19 infection rates around the state show the Finger Lakes region with a 1.7% rate as of Saturday, which is where it was for both Thursday and Friday.

Also on Sunday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths.