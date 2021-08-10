Cuomo resigns amid weeks and months of scandals; Hochul to become governor

Saying that he did not want to face weeks and months of political and legal fighting over multiple scandals, including the sexual harassment of 11 women, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he is resigning from office, effective Aug. 24.

Cuomo said there will be a two-week transition period. He was facing nearly certain impeachment by the State Assembly after a report by state Attorney General Letitia James found he broke state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11 women.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said. “Therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”

The governor also apologized to the 11 women in the report, saying that he believes now that he truly offended them, and that he is deeply sorry. Cuomo said he knows now that he crossed the line, but he said he did not understand what that line was, blaming cultural and generational differences.

“I want to thank the women who came forward with sincere complaints,” said Cuomo. “You taught me and you taught others an important lesson. Personal boundaries must be expanded and must be protected. I accept full responsibility.”

The governor continues to deny that he sexually harassed anyone, calling the attorney general’s report “false.”

The announcement comes one day after the Assembly set out a schedule to move toward articles of impeachment and two days after his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigned, saying the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.

The governor for the first time addressed the report’s conclusion that he sexually harassed a state trooper on his security detail by inappropriately touching her on at least two occasions in a way that she said “violated” her personal space. The governor said he often affectionately touches troopers, both male and female, with pats on the back and other gestures.

“It’s my way of saying, ‘I see you, I appreciate you,’” the governor said.

Cuomo’s exit does not mean that his political and potential legal troubles are over. The Albany County Sheriff is investigating allegations that he sexually assaulted staffer Brittany Commisso, and at least four other district attorneys are also looking at potential charges.

He also faces investigations into a $5 million book deal, where it’s alleged that he used staff to help him write and edit the memoir. There’s also an ongoing federal investigation into his handling of nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo’s exit means the state will have its first female governor. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native and former congresswoman, takes over as chief executive of the state Aug. 24.

"I agree with Gov. Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York state’s 57th governor."