WXXI AM News

Cuomo outlines array of infrastructure projects

By 51 minutes ago

Credit Governor Cuomo's office

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the last of four speeches outlining his 2021 plans, detailed billions of dollars in new and ongoing infrastructure projects that he hopes can provide jobs in the post-pandemic economy.

Cuomo on Thursday laid out a vast array of projects, including plans to create a new West Side transit hub in Manhattan that would rebuild the rest of the dilapidated Penn Station and revamp the New York Port Authority bus complex, which he described as an “eyesore.”

He also wants to expand the Javits convention center by 50% and extend the popular High Line walkway. Cuomo also wants to continue the Second Avenue subway into Harlem and complete a third track on the Long Island Railroad.

Upstate, the governor said an elevated walkway will be completed along the Hudson River in Albany, and the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester will be expanded.  A project to take down the Skyway highway in Buffalo along Lake Erie will also be completed later this year, and a Legoland theme park will open in the Hudson Valley.

“We will make these investments at a time when the interest rates are low, and when New Yorkers are looking for work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the projects total over $300 billion.

Tags: 
Capitol Bureau
Coronavirus

Related Content

Cuomo unveils ambitious green energy program for New York 

By Jan 13, 2021
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious plan to bring more green energy and what he said will be thousands of jobs to New York state.

Plans include new solar farms, offshore wind turbines and more transmission lines across the state.