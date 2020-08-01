Cuomo: New York breaks one-day COVID-19 testing record

NEW YORK (AP) New York broke a COVID-19 testing record on Friday by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

“Today is five months since we had our first case, and yesterday we hit a record number of tests — 82,737 — the most tests ever conducted in a single day in this state," the Democrat said in a written statement, noting 0.91% of the results were positive.

State data released Saturday also show there were 581 total hospitalizations on Friday and four deaths, for a total of 25,164 .

Cuomo urged residents to remain vigilant, practice social distancing, wear masks and not attend crowded parties,.

“Since (March), we have brought the infection rate way down through our collective action. Our future STILL depends on what we do today and everyday,” he tweeted.