Cuomo: Movie theaters in NY can open Friday, with limits

NEW YORK (AP & WXXI News) Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning next Friday with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Theaters in New York City aren't included, and counties must have a positivity rate below 2% on a 14-day average and have no "cluster zones." Other counties where theaters cannot reopen yet include Allegany, Broome and Steuben.

Audiences will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Cuomo said at his briefing.

Masks will be required and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.

Cuomo’s announcement about allowing a partial reopening of movie theaters was not expected, but a welcome surprise for Scott Pukos, Publicity Coordinator of The Little. That independent movie theater on East Avenue, which is operated by WXXI, has been around since the 1920s.

Pukos says Cuomo’s announcement came on the same day as The Little’s 91st birthday, which he said was a nice “birthday surprise.” Pukos said that it has been 217 days since The Little has been able to show a movie. It has held some virtual screenings, but they don’t generate a lot of revenue, so keeping the operation going has been a challenge.

Pukos said that even though the theater will open with limited capacity it will still be a help. The Little has 5 individual theaters within the complex. The exact date for the reopening is not set yet, but he said if it’s not right on that October 23 date set by Cuomo, it would likely be soon afterward.

The numbers on COVID-19 infection rates that the governor released on Saturday show a .9% rate of positive cases in the Finger Lakes which includes Rochester. That is down from 1.5% on Thursday and 1.3% on Wednesday. State and local health officials generally want to see an infection rate of less than 1%.