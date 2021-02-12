Cuomo moves restaurant & bar curfew back an hour to 11 pm

COVID restrictions are being loosened to allow bars and restaurants in New York to remain open an extra hour starting this weekend.

Beginning Sunday, bars and restaurants can remain open until 11 p.m. statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

“Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Current regulations call for all bars and restaurants to close at 10 pm.

His move comes after several restaurants in Erie and Monroe counties sued and got a temporary restraining order to halt the original curfew at their establishments. That order was rescinded by a higher court on Wednesday, with a scheduled court review of the curfew expected next month.

New York’s seven day rolling average of positive cases on Friday was 4.04% with 7,068 patients hospitalized, a decline in 274 patients.