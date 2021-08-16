Cuomo mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all health care workers

All health care workers -- including hospital staff and those working at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and adult care -- are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

The New York State Department of Health will issue orders that require all health care facilities to implement a policy mandating employees to get vaccinated, with exceptions to those with religious or medical reasons.

“Our health care heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

As of Monday, vaccination rates within each health care system are 75% of about 450,000 hospital workers; 74% of about 30,000 adult care facility workers; and 68% of about 145,000 nursing home staff.

The state health department reported a 1,000% increase in positive cases over the last six weeks with 80% of the cases linked to the new delta variant. Cuomo urged all private businesses to enforce a vaccine mandate for service, and encourages school districts to mandate vaccination for teachers.

“While we have made tremendous progress in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, this pandemic is far from over and more must be done,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner.

Zucker said this mandate will help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the delta variant.