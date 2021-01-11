Cuomo delivers first part of his State of the State address on Monday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address on Monday. It was his 11th State of the State, but this was was different. Instead of hundreds of people gathering in Albany to watch Cuomo lay out his themes for the upcoming year, this one was all virtual, delivered from the 'war room' at the NYS Capitol building.

Cuomo plans to provide more details about his plans this year at additional State of the State addresses Tuesday through Thursday. And he'll have more details on the finances involved with his proposals when he delivers his budget message, sometime in the next several weeks.

Cuomo has already released some of the proposals he will make in the State of the State, including strengthening protections against tenant evictions during the pandemic.

Here is the State of the State Address: