Cuomo to deliver State of the State address on Monday

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State Address on Monday morning at 11:30.

The coronavirus pandemic has already changed the tone and the presentation of what will be Cuomo’s 11th State of the State message. Instead of the usual hoopla surround the presentation, with hundreds of legislators, and other local government officials gathering in Albany, this will be done virtually. It will be broadcast on TV and Radio and streamed online, but it won’t be the involved production past State of the State messages have been involved with. You'll be able to watch the address on WXXI-TV, listen on WXXI-radio and watch and listen to the video stream at wxxinews.org.

The State of the State is a broad outline of themes…the specific details come a bit later when the governor delivers his budget address. He has already said that he’s a bit more optimistic about the severe budget shortfall the state could be facing due to the pandemic, since Democrats are now poised to control both houses of Congress and President-elect Joe Biden has indicated he’ll push for more federal aid to states like New York that were hit hard by the pandemic.

Cuomo has already released some of the proposals he will make in the State of the State, including strengthening protections against tenant evictions during the pandemic.

And on Sunday Cuomo released other proposals, including expanding telehealth services for all New Yorkers, and prohibiting utility disconnections in regions that are under a state of emergency.