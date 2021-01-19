Cuomo confirms plans for a fuel cell plant in Henrietta to create 377 jobs

Governor Andrew Cuomo has made the official announcement about a hydrogen fuel cell operation coming to the Rochester area that will create 377 jobs.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer first revealed plans by the Albany-area alternative energy company, Plug Power, in late December.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that Plug Power will establish a $125 million Innovation Center in the Town of Henrietta which will be a “gigafactory” used to make hydrogen fuel cell stacks and electrolyzers.” The fuel cell stacks are used in the company’s hydrogen fuel cell engines, which are used to power a variety of electric vehicles.

Renovation work on the facility that is being used, at 1025 John Street, will begin in the first quarter of this year with manufacturing expected to begin by mid-year. Plug Power already has an operation at Eastman Business Park.

Empire State Development is providing $13 million in Excelsior Tax Credits for what Cuomo says will be a major project. Monroe County, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting.