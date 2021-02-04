Cuomo announces 35 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in NY

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced 35 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in the Finger Lakes.

Both are on Saturday, February 6. One will be at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The site at the Convention Center in Rochester is in partnership with Monroe County, and the other is at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva, in partnership with Ontario and Seneca counties.





Details on how to register for the two vaccination sites were not immediately available.

The 35 sites around the state are expected to vaccinate more than 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

Cuomo says that following this week's deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to deploy these kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors.

Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through the governor’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Cuomo says that, "COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point. COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities.”