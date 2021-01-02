COVID-19 positivity rate in the Finger Lakes tops 10%

The latest data released Saturday on COVID-19 numbers for New York state shows that the positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region has topped 10%. The 7-day average of 10.03% was the highest of any region in the state. The Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region had the next highest rates.

Monroe County on Saturday reported 454 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths. The total number of deaths to date is 592.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 596 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.9%.

879 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 28%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Saturday saying that, “We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we've reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us. The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed.” Cuomo said that efforts must continue to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: