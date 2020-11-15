COVID-19 numbers released on Sunday: 260 new cases confirmed

The latest numbers from the Monroe County Department of Public Health show 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That data released on Sunday has the 7-day rolling average at 238 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.77%, compared to the 4.61% positivity rate released on Saturday when 161 new cases were reported.

There were no new deaths in the latest numbers.

According to figures released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday the COVID-19 positivity rate in the ‘yellow zone’ in Monroe County, which includes Rochester and several towns, was at 4.68% on Saturday. That was down from 5.09% on Friday. The yellow zone is a designation by the state which involves additional restrictions and testing used to try and contain the spread of the virus.

The Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties, had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.3% on Saturday up from 3.8% on Friday.