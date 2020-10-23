COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in some Finger Lakes counties

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has reported another spike in the number of daily positive cases for COVID-19.

On Friday, officials said they saw 78 newly confirmed cases, with a number of those cases involving individuals in the 10 to 19 age range as well as men in their 20s.

At St. John Fisher College, which announced earlier in the week it would move to all-remote learning for the rest of the fall semester, reported 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through October 23.

Earlier in the week, Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza said that his team is continuing to do contact tracing, and that the recent increases appears to be partly due to a series of micro-clusters within close-knit communities. A similar situation was described in Ontario County.

Livingston County, like many other areas in the Finger Lakes region, is also seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Its County Administrator, Ian Coyle, reminded residents and business owners that they need to continue to follow coronavirus guidelines, or face possible fines.

Coyle said residents have been very good about compliance in general, but there have been some frustrations among business owners related to New York PAUSE, and “COVID fatique” may be setting in.

The Livingston County Department of Health issued a statement saying it will continue to exercise its authority to perform enforcement under Public Health Laws.

And that may include issuing fines for non-compliance of up to $10,000.

Coyle said they haven't had to go that far, but he said the announcement serves as a reminder to people to continue to remain vigilant, and comply with COVID-19 guidance.

"You're doing a great job, continue with the compliance effort, but here's a reminder if we have people who are going to continue to flaunt and skirt any laws and regulations, there are fines, and enforcement mechanisms, here's a reminder of that," Coyle said.

On Friday, numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo show that the COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region was 1.7% Health officials generally like to keep that number under 1%.