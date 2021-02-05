COVID-19 infection rates continue to fall locally

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes continue to show declines in infection rates for the virus.

In Monroe County, as of Friday, there were 182 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 211 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.9%.

The Finger Lakes region has an infection rate of 3.3%. Only the Southern Tier and Central NY had lower rates.

483 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 112 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 28%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: