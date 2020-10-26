COVID-19 infection rate rises in the Finger Lakes

The latest numbers on the COVID-19 infection rate in the Finger Lakes region, which includes Rochester, shows another jump in those statistics.

The report released on Monday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, shows the Finger Lakes with an infection rate of 2.3% as of Sunday.

The region is made up of several counties, and the infection rate is a function of how many people are tested on a given day, and how many of those individuals test positive.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Monroe County, which did the most number of tests among the 9 counties in the region was at 1.7%. But the rate was higher in a county like Livingston, which has many fewer tests that were done and fewer people testing positive. But with that ratio, Livingston’s infection rate was 7.6%.

On Monday, Monroe County reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths. 56 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, 13 of them in the ICU.