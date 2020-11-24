COVID-19, holidays present greater challenges for those with diabetes

The holiday season can present problems for those living with diabetes.

Add a global pandemic, and it’s even more challenging.

November is National Diabetes Month, and Rhonda Solomon, a nurse practitioner with Rochester Regional Health, said this time of year often brings with it overeating and less activity, which can raise blood sugar levels.

And like with any disease, Solomon said COVID-19 can be more severe for those with uncontrolled diabetes.

“COVID infection and the care that is required or may be required to treat it can cause blood sugars to be higher,” she said. “And it also can cause delayed recovery.”

She said diabetes is affected by many variables, and if someone is hospitalized with COVID-19, their medications may have to be held back.

“Some medicines can actually be detrimental if you take them when you’re sick if you’re not eating and drinking,” she said.

Solomon said it’s very important to identify family and friends who may be at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and work hard at keeping them safe.

She added that it’s also important for diabetics to work regularly with a health care provider to get the proper guidance in controlling the disease.