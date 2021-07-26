Coverage of hearings from the Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attacks

On Tuesday, July 27 WXXI News, with NPR, will air live coverage of the opening day of hearings from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United State Capitol.

Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. on AM 1370/FM 107.5, along with streaming on WXXINews.org, the WXXI app and the WXXI News Facebook page.

***Programming Notes:

A replay of Connections will air at Noon on WRUR-FM 88.5 and WRUR.org

If the hearings extend beyond 4 p.m., All Things Considered will air on WRUR-FM 88.5, and WRUR.org