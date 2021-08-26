County wants to know about positive at-home coronavirus tests

As at-home coronavirus testing kits are becoming increasingly available, Monroe County’s Department of Public Health wants positive results to be reported through its online portal.

This new feature will require the patient to upload a picture of their results, along with the testing date.

A health department representative will contact those who tested positive to place them in isolation and question them for contact tracing.

Negative test results do not need to be reported at this time. Health officials note, however, that false positive results are a possibility, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends serial testing, or contacting your health care provider with any concerns.

The health department has also updated its online reservation system to include COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Those appointments are only available for immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. This includes anyone receiving active cancer treatments, with an organ transplant, or with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

It is also likely that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster, according to the CDC, but that data is still being reviewed.

County health officials said individuals should contact their health care providers about whether a third dose is needed at this time.

For additional assistance, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753-5555 or email COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov.