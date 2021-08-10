County officials urge vaccination, return to masking to protect kids

The delta variant is beginning to affect younger residents who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Monroe County officials.

“Our children are increasingly vulnerable as this virus mutates and spreads,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

Bello said 118 children tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, and nearly half of those cases were children younger than 10. He said at least three children younger than 19 are hospitalized with severe symptoms.

“Those under 12 cannot yet receive a vaccine to help them fight this virus and its most severe side effects,” Bello said. “That is what we have to consider as we're preparing to reopen our schools for five days a week.”

Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county public health commissioner, mainly attributed the rise in cases to three factors: travelers from Florida, sick employees at small workplaces, and children being exposed at camps and bringing the virus home.

“We've seen these patterns before, and we need to think back to what we've learned before in order to get through this new phase of the pandemic,” Mendoza said.

Mendozas said that includes masking in common areas at work, inside grocery stores and during indoor activities. He said vaccination still remains the most effective way to protect the younger population as the districts prepare for full in-classroom learning this school year.

“The work is just beginning, and we're excited to get along with this school year, but in order to do so, we need to take all of the steps possible that we can to keep all of our community -- especially our kids -- healthy and safe,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said they are still awaiting guidance from the state's education department, but he encourages all districts to adhere to the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.