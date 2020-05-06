County elections officials play catch-up as coronavirus throws them curveballs

Last month, state elections officials canceled the Democratic presidential primary, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the primary must happen on June 23.

It's the latest shift in an unusual election season, leaving Board of Elections officials like LaShana Boose scrambling to adapt.

After a U-S District Court judge ruled Tuesday that there will be a Democratic presidential primary in New York, board of elections officials are scrambling to adapt. WXXI’s James Brown has our story…

With a little over a month before early voting starts, Boose said the board was already planning to send out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters as a result of an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We are hoping they will touch voters by the end of this week, early next week,” said Boose, who is the acting Monroe County Democratic Board of Elections commissioner.

Once an application is returned, a voter gets a ballot for the presidential and local races in the mail, which needs to be filled out and mailed back to the board of elections. Applications must be postmarked by June 16.

Complicating things is Torres’ order, which Boose said is likely to increase voter turnout.

For those who choose to vote in person, Boose said her office is working on protocols to keep them and poll workers safe.

“We have been working very feverishly in the board to ensure that this election is administered despite all the challenges that are going on with COVID-19,” said Boose. “There’s a number of criteria that we’re looking to make sure that we’re safeguarding the public and our election inspectors.”

Among the new protocols are requiring masks for poll workers, increased cleaning, and potentially larger polling sites.

Boose said one of the positives of early voting in this situation is that it spreads out when people vote in person, preventing lines and making it easier to clean voting machines, tables, and chairs.

Here's when early voting for the primary races is taking place in Monroe County:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 15.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

Here are the early voting locations: