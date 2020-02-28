Country star Tim McGraw added to summer season

Country star Tim McGraw is the latest show to be added to the summer outdoor concert season. He’ll be joined by Midlands and Ingrid Andress for a 7 p.m. July 30 show at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center.

Tickets (the prices have not yet been announced) go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at ticketmaster.com.

McGraw joins a CMAC lineup that includes another show announced this week, jazz-pop singer Norah Jones and the R&B and soul icon Mavis Staples at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the outdoor venue near Canandaigua. The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival also announced this week that it had booked Jones’ alt-country band, Puss N Boots, for an 8 p.m. June 19 concert at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre lineup. Both of those shows went on sale Friday.

If you’re keeping score, here are the lineups so far for CMAC and Darien Lake Performing Arts Center:

CMAC

, with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, 7 p.m. May 30. Anastasio is best known as the guitarist with Phish. Old Dominion ’s last two albums have hit No. 1 on the country music charts. It will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, 7 p.m. June 5.

, the 2018 Country Music Association Best New Artist, is known for hits such as “Hurricane,” “She Got the Best of Me,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” He’ll be with Drew Parker. The concert was originally announced for 7 p.m. June 19, but a second show has been added for 7 p.m. June 18. Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and the Broken Bones and The Gabe Dixon Band, 6:30 p.m. July 1. It’s a night of powerful rock, soul and blues.

and the R&B and soul icon Mavis Staples, 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Rhett has had 14 No. 1 hits, including “It Goes Like This” and “Get Me Some of That.”

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Zac Brown Band with Gregory Alan Isakov, 7 p.m. June 14.

, Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack, 7 p.m. June 18. Megadeth , Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames, 6 p.m. June 26.

and Meghan Trainor, 7 p.m. June 27. Kidz Bop Live , 4 p.m. June 28.

, Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, 6:30 p.m. July 3. Chris Young , Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith, July 11.

and The Pretenders, 7 p.m. July 18. The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour and Michael McDonald, 7:30 p.m. July 21.

with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel, 7 p.m. July 23. Backstreet Boys , 7:30 p.m. July 25.

, July 27 through July 29. The Black Crowes playing their album “Shake Your Money Maker,” 8 p.m. July 31.

, Kansas and Europe, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. This is the non-Lou Gramm version of the band, which features Kelly Hansen on lead vocals. Gramm had been playing some dates with the band last year, but dropped out because of health issues. Disturbed , Staind and Bad Wolves, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

, Gary Clark Jr., and Yola, 7 p.m. Aug. 14 Incubus with 311 and Badflower, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 19.

, Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Sam Hunt with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus, 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

and The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Rascal Flatts and Chris Lane, Sept. 5.

Jeff Spevak is WXXI’s Arts & Life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.