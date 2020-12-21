Connections: The year in TV and film

The year in TV and film

We discuss the year in TV and film. As noted by the Atlantic Monthly, 2020 was an ambitious year for TV watching, where "tackling 121 episodes of a single show was no longer as daunting as it once seemed." From familiar "comfort" shows from our past, to new comedies and dramas, TV viewing was up during the pandemic, especially on streaming services.

Our guests this hour say they've watched more television shows and films than anyone they know. So what do they think were the best shows? The worst? What were their guilty pleasures? What were yours? We talk about all of them, and about how viewing habits have changed. Our guests: