Connections: The year in sports

The year in sports

In April, "Sports Illustrated" published a piece titled, "Bursting the Bubble: Why Sports Aren't Coming Back Soon." Writer Stephanie Apstein surmised that there would be no basketball, no baseball, no football because positive COVID tests would shut everything down. It turns out that professional leagues have found a way to conduct their games, mostly without fans.

What was the impact on sports fans' collective psyche in a year when we thought there would be no live sports? We talk about the adjustments that were made, the value of letting fans back in (with limited capacity), and the future for minor league sports. Our guests: