Connections: The year in Rochester real estate

The Rochester housing market is still booming, despite the pandemic. Experts say the last five years have been a sellers' market, with the home supply dwindling more each year. Homes on the market are snapped up within days -- sometimes, with buyers waiving inspections.
This hour, we talk with local realtors about the year in Rochester real estate. Our guests:
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC
- Mark Siwiec, licensed real estate broker with the Mark Siwiec Realty Group at Keller Williams
- Nina Malatesta, licensed real estate agent with HUNT Real Estate ERA