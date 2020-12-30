WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: The year in Rochester real estate

By & 51 minutes ago

The Rochester housing market is still booming, despite the pandemic. Experts say the last five years have been a sellers' market, with the home supply dwindling more each year. Homes on the market are snapped up within days -- sometimes, with buyers waiving inspections.

This hour, we talk with local realtors about the year in Rochester real estate. Our guests:

Tags: 
real estate
housing market

Related Content

Connections: How is the pandemic impacting the local housing market?

By & May 15, 2020

Local realtors say Rochester’s housing market is still hot, despite the pandemic. While the number of newly listed homes has decreased sharply, buyers are taking tours over Zoom, waiving inspections, and putting in offers well over asking price.

This hour, we’re joined by four real estate brokers who give us an inside look at the housing market during this unprecedented time. They also discuss how they anticipate the pandemic could change the market and the buying/selling process in the future. Our guests:

  • Andy Kachaylo, president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
  • Susan Glenz, real estate associate broker with the Susan Glenz Team at Keller Williams Realty
  • Kristin Vanden Brul, associate broker with RE/MAX Plus
  • Silvia Deutsch, associate real estate broker with the Silvia Deutsch Team at RE/MAX Realty Group