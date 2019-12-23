WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: The year in climate

By & 1 hour ago

As 2019 draws to a close, we sit down with local climate activists to discuss the year in climate.

How would they “grade” climate action in 2019? We discuss progress or lack of progress made in different fields, the impact certain changes will have on our long-term climate future, and what types of action we’ll need to see in 2020 to create sustainable change. In studio:

Related Content

Connections: The New York Youth Climate Leaders

By & Dec 5, 2019

On Friday, students around the world will once against walk out of class to go on strike for climate action. Locally, a growing group of students is organizing in a new way. The group is launching a coalition of youth climate activist groups based in New York State; it will be called the New York Youth Climate Leaders or NY2CL for short. 

We discuss the goals and agenda of this new coalition. Our guests:

  • Hridesh Singh, Liam Smith, and Celia Darling from NY2CL

Connections: Youth climate leaders share their message

By & Sep 24, 2019

We sit down with local youth climate leaders who just returned from the climate strike in New York City and the Climate Solutions Summit at SUNY New Paltz. They share their message, what they learned, and how they hope to work with adults in their community and beyond to create a sustainable future.

Our guests:

  • Liam Smith, senior at Brighton High School, president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, and intern with the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
  • Lindsay Cody, senior at Honeoye Falls Lima High School, crew leader of the Rochester chapter of Earth Guardians, member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, and member of the planning team for Metro Justice’s Rochester for Energy Democracy campaign
  • Hridesh Singh, senior at Brighton High School, board secretary for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition, co-founder of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
  • Terry Smith, head of the Harley School's Lower School

Connections: How is New York State addressing climate change?

By & Jun 5, 2019

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a climate action bill is not among his priorities for the final days of the legislative session. And while some Democrats in Albany are pushing to pass the Climate and Community Protection Act, it appears that the session will end without significant climate action.

Our guests discuss their views on what the state could do to address climate change. They also discuss their expectations for state action, given complete Democratic control.