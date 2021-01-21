WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: What you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

By & 3 minutes ago

What do you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? We've talked with local vaccine recipients who have shared their experiences with us. Some have said the language used in the vaccine fact sheets and disclosure forms is confusing. The vaccines are safe and have been vetted, but what's the difference between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and FDA approval? How long will we have to wear masks and practice physical distancing?

Our guests answer your questions, and they discuss disease prevention and transmission mitigation when it comes to the vaccines. Our guests:

  • Ghinwa Dumyati, M.D., professor in infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Emil Lesho, D.O., infectious disease and internal medicine specialist at Rochester Regional Health

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine

Related Content

Connections: Understanding COVID-19 vaccine science and distribution

By & Dec 22, 2020

New York is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines to people in Phase 1 of the process. Do you have questions about the vaccines or what you need to know when it’s your turn?

This hour, we're joined by two local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response. They answer your questions about vaccine science, distribution, timelines, and more. Our guests:

  • Dr. Nancy Bennett, director of the Center for Community Health and Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Ann Falsey, infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health, professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit