Connections: What you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

What you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

What do you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? We've talked with local vaccine recipients who have shared their experiences with us. Some have said the language used in the vaccine fact sheets and disclosure forms is confusing. The vaccines are safe and have been vetted, but what's the difference between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and FDA approval? How long will we have to wear masks and practice physical distancing?

Our guests answer your questions, and they discuss disease prevention and transmission mitigation when it comes to the vaccines. Our guests: