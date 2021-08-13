Connections: What we have learned about education during the pandemic, part 3

We're joined by local teachers who share how they think education should change as a result of the pandemic. The share the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and the lessons they've learned during the pandemic.
This is part three in our series of conversations with teachers. Our guests:
- Stefan Cohen, director of the Career in Teaching (CIT) Program at the Rochester City School District
- Kristen French, speech language pathologist at the Rochester City School District
- Susan Spencer, seventh grade teacher at Academy of Health Sciences Charter School
- Dina Strasser, ELA and ESL teacher at Midlakes High School