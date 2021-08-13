Connections: What we have learned about education during the pandemic, part 3

What have we learned about education during the pandemic?

A new survey from the RAND Corporation shows that one in four teachers is considering leaving the profession after this school year. That's up from one in six before the pandemic. According to a co-author of the report, "Teachers were almost twice as likely to report that they were experiencing frequent job-related stress as the general employed adult population. And about three times as many teachers said that they were experiencing symptoms of depression as the general adult population.”

Now that the academic year has wrapped up for most teachers in the Greater Rochester area, we talk to them about the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and the lessons they've learned from teaching during a pandemic. Our guests also weigh in on how they could see the profession changing as a result of those lessons. It's our first in a series of conversations on this subject.

