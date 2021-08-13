WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: What we have learned about education during the pandemic, part 3

By & 2 minutes ago

We're joined by local teachers who share how they think education should change as a result of the pandemic. The share the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and the lessons they've learned during the pandemic.

This is part three in our series of conversations with teachers. Our guests: 

  • Stefan Cohen, director of the Career in Teaching (CIT) Program at the Rochester City School District
  • Kristen French, speech language pathologist at the Rochester City School District
  • Susan Spencer, seventh grade teacher at Academy of Health Sciences Charter School
  • Dina Strasser, ELA and ESL teacher at Midlakes High School

Related Content

Connections: What we have learned about education during the pandemic, part 2

By & Jul 21, 2021

We continue our series of conversations with local teachers about what they've learned during the pandemic and how they think the education system should change in the long term.

Our guests this hour share the challenges they’ve faced, the successes they’ve had, and how they could see their profession changing as a result of the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
  • Meagan Harris, special education teacher at the Rochester City School District 
  • Olivia Nieboer, 7th grade special education teacher at Greece Central School District

Connections: What we have learned about education during the pandemic, part 1

By & Jul 8, 2021

A new survey from the RAND Corporation shows that one in four teachers is considering leaving the profession after this school year. That's up from one in six before the pandemic. According to a co-author of the report, "Teachers were almost twice as likely to report that they were experiencing frequent job-related stress as the general employed adult population. And about three times as many teachers said that they were experiencing symptoms of depression as the general adult population.”

Now that the academic year has wrapped up for most teachers in the Greater Rochester area, we talk to them about the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and the lessons they've learned from teaching during a pandemic. Our guests also weigh in on how they could see the profession changing as a result of those lessons. It's our first in a series of conversations on this subject.

Our guests:

  • John Baynes, teacher at Our Lady of Mercy, and Monroe County Legislator in the 18th District
  • Jon Lewis, UPK preschool teacher in the Rochester City School District