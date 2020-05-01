WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: What should professional sports do during the pandemic?

By & 2 hours ago

What should professional sports do during the pandemic? Major League Baseball is close to a plan that would include home games with minimal fans in attendance, and divisions based on geographic proximity. The season would start in July. Professional football has discussed a season in which the players stay in hotels and don't see anyone outside of league employees. Basketball stars like LeBron James are saying they think they can finish the current season, even without fans.

How much should we expect? What's reasonable? A somewhat serious, somewhat fun discussion that includes:

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Sports

Related Content

Connections: Could the pandemic permanently change youth sports culture?

By & Apr 15, 2020

The pandemic could permanently change youth sports in America. And according to CITY Newspaper editor Dave Andreatta, that might not be a bad thing. Andreatta writes that the quarantine has led many parents to realize just how out of control the youth sports schedules have become. Now that the kids can't play on travel teams, they're able to just... play, at home or in the yard.

So when the pandemic ends, should the manic youth sports schedule end with it? Can we throttle back? Our guests weigh in:

  • Dave Andreatta, editor of CITY Newspaper
  • Dr. Katie Rizzone, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedics and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Craig Cypher, sport psychologist and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Lafayette Eaton, president of East Rochester Youth Soccer, and parent of three children who play multiple competitive sports