WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: What should legalizing cannabis look like in New York State?

By & 1 hour ago

New York State is on a path to legalizing recreational marijuana. Governor Cuomo says the time has come to allow adult use, regulated by New York State, and benefiting communities that have been disproportionately affected by the so-called "War on Drugs."

So what would legal cannabis look like in this state? And what should it look like? Our guests:

Tags: 
Legalized marijuana
Marijuana
new york state